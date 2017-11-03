Rutter’s Expands Beer Cave Business

:

Now 14 Rutter’s stores feature beer caves.

Rutter’s is continuing to expand its beer business.

The York, Pa.-based c-store chain has added another beer cave to its long stretch of openings with the approval of its Pennsylvania Avenue location. Beer Caves were worked into the remodel plans for the Rutter’s on Pennsylvania Avenue in York, and in Hummelstown and Mountville. Additionally, Rutter’s is also selling beer at its Duncansville location, which was built with a beer cave in mind. This brings Rutter’s beer cave count up to 14 stores.

The Duncansville Rutter’s is its first in Blair County, the Hummelstown Rutter’s is the second Rutter’s in Dauphin County, the Mountville Rutter’s is the third Rutter’s in Lancaster County, and the Pennsylvania Avenue location is the fifth in York County to start selling beer.

Rutter’s walk-in Beer Caves are kept at a frosty 29 degrees, and contain a wide assortment of craft, domestic, and imported beers and ciders. Singles and six packs are available in the front cooler doors, while 12 packs are located inside the Beer Cave. Hours for beer sales at Rutter’s Beer Caves are Monday through Saturday from 7a.m. until 2a.m. and on Sundays from 9a.m. until 2a.m. These hours are in compliance with Pennsylvania Law.

“We strive to provide our customers with the quality convenience they deserve. Our Beer Caves allow us to deliver even more convenience in our stores, and customers are delighted when we can introduce Beer Caves into their respective counties and stores,” said Robert Perkins, vice president of marketing.