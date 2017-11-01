PDI Acquires TelaPoint

:

Purchase of TelaPoint furthers PDI’s commitment to providing best-in-class solutions.

PDI has acquired TelaPoint from WEX Inc., a provider of corporate payment solutions for fleet operators.

PDI is a global provider of enterprise software solutions to the convenience retail, wholesale petroleum and logistics industries.

The acquisition of Telapoint furthers PDI’s commitment to providing best-in-class solutions to its customers and solidifies it as the industry-leader in the markets it serves.

As a provider of fuel supply chain management software, TelaPoint’s software enables convenience retailers and petroleum outlets to improve the efficiency of their fuel replenishment, buying and administrative operations. TelaPoint manages inventory, dispatch, and fuel pricing for 77 customers around the globe, 150 carrier companies and 67,000 sites.

“We are delighted to add TelaPoint’s leading software solutions, incredible customers, employees, and seasoned technology expertise to our existing portfolio,” said Jimmy Frangis, CEO, PDI. “This acquisition enables us to better serve carriers and wholesalers, extend our reach further down the fuel supply chain, and better deliver powerful software solutions and unmatched services to customers of both PDI and TelaPoint.”

“TelaPoint has been a successful part of the WEX family for several years, but its business is outside of our core fuel card business and so the acquisition by PDI makes sense for our business, our customers and for PDI,” said Brian Fournier, vice president of Merchant and Partner Development, WEX. “Given our focus on payment solutions and PDI’s core business in retail and wholesale fuel distribution technologies, the transaction is a natural fit for both companies.”

Founded in 1999, the Louisville, Ky.-based company brings deep industry knowledge to PDI and broadens the company’s existing software portfolio – providing a world-class technology platform that will augment PDI’s comprehensive ERP, fuel and logistics software and services offering with inventory monitoring, fuel order dispatching, transaction reconciliation, and environmental compliance.

Added Frangis, “TelaPoint has a “who’s who” customer base, and we look forward to serving these customers and fulfilling their business needs for many years to come. It is key for PDI to stay at the forefront of our industry and invest in and anticipate the future for our customers. It requires finding ways to grow and complement our portfolio to meet the changing needs of customers around the world. Acquiring TelaPoint further demonstrates our commitment to the logistics and wholesale markets and to deliver greater value to our customers by delivering end-to-end solutions to the entire supply chain.”

PDI is committed to continuing to bring together the best people, apply the best processes, and combine the best products so that it is not only the right partner for its customers today, but preparing them to meet the demands of tomorrow.

PDI recently completed the acquisitions of Intellifuel Systems Inc., Pinnacle ERP assets, DataMax, LomoSoft and Firestream Worldwide, expanding its portfolio offerings and global footprint.

The company also recently announced a strategic investment by Genstar Capital to help fuel PDI’s growth and accelerate its global expansion in the convenience retail, petroleum wholesale and logistics industries.