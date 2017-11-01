AJC to Honor Bonnie Herzog, Bill Sherman and Larry Sherman

:

Industry leaders recognized with the National Human Relations Award for their ongoing commitment to numerous charitable causes and social diversity.

AJC stands on the front lines of battling bigotry and extremism in all its forms, building mutual respect, and defending human rights around the world. The nonprofit group routinely works with members of the convenience store industry to advance its cause and this year it is proud to recognize three individuals who have donated their time and resources to help AJC reach its goals: Bill Sherman, Larry Sherman, of Nat Sherman LLC, and Bonnie Herzog, of Wells Fargo.

AJC has been presenting the National Human Relations Award to members of the tobacco industry for more than 50 years. The award is presented to leading members of the business and civic community who have made significant contributions to the betterment of life on local and national levels. It is awarded in recognition of their dedication to the welfare of the community at large and their devotion to the enrichment of the quality of life for people everywhere, and the generosity of their spirit, which has made a difference.

“The spirit of this award is to recognize the outstanding work our business leaders do ever day. As leaders, you have influence and that creates an obligation to help make the world a better place, and that is what our two recipients here tonight do every day,” said Rabbi Noam Marans, AJC’s director of interreligious relations, overseeing national interfaith outreach, dialogue and advocacy.

Honorees in Action

Bill Sherman and Larry Sherman of Nat Sherman LLC lifted their family’s legendary business to global heights. Nat Sherman was first known for its original retail location in New York’s bustling garment center which was presided over by his colorful grandfather Nat. The Nat Sherman retail store has grown to become a landmark in New York and is considered to be a worldwide destination for cigar enthusiasts.

Larry Sherman, the youngest of Nat Sherman’s grandchildren to enter the family tobacco and retail business joined his brother Bill, sister Michele, and their father Joel in 1994. He is on the Board of The National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO), is past a member of the Leadership Development Division of the American Wholesale Marketers Association, and serves on the Advisory Board of the International Premium Cigar and Pipe Retailers Association.

Bill Sherman, the eldest of Nat Sherman’s grandkids, is a well-known and trusted member of the tobacco industry, and his knowledge and integrity are respected by colleagues, industry regulators, and competitors alike. He is often asked to speak on the issues and opportunities within the tobacco industry, and on his perspective in growing up in a family-run business. He currently sits on the Board of Directors of the Cigar Association of America and the Tobacco Merchants Association.

Honoree Bonnie Herzog serves as Managing Director and Senior Beverage and Tobacco Analyst at Wells Fargo. Prior to joining Wells Fargo in 2010, Bonnie was a managing director at Citi Investment Research where she covered the beverage and tobacco sectors in equity research. During her 16 years of experience as a sell-side equity research analyst, Herzog has been a top-ranked Institutional Investor analyst. For eight years, she was recognized by Institutional Investor magazine for the “All-America Research Team,” primarily ranking as No. 2 in the tobacco sector.

AJC combats extremism and bigotry in all its forms, and defends the rights and dignity of all. With 10 international and 22 U.S. offices, AJC impacts opinion and policy everywhere.

