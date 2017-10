Rutter’s Introduces New Turkey Burger Option

:

Customers can now select turkey burgers on Rutter’s customizable c-store menu.

As customers request healthier options, York, Pa.-based Rutter’s Farm Stores is responding by adding new lean turkey burgers to its menu.

Rutter’s will be the first in the surrounding areas to offer convenience store customers turkey burgers. All 68 Rutter’s locations will be serving turkey burgers. Turkey burgers have been added to Rutter’s extensive customizable menu in addition to 100% Angus beef and black bean burgers. Turkey burgers will be available for all burger options, including Rutter’s famous Route 30 Burgers and Ultimate Burgers.

“A healthier burger option has been requested by multiple customers who still crave a meat burger, but want a leaner option. At Rutter’s, we try to give our customers as many different options as possible to create their own breakfast, lunch, or dinner masterpiece. Turkey burgers are now one of those great customizable options,” said Ryan Krebs, director of food service.