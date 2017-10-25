Chevron Grows Joint Rewards Program in Texas, New Mexico

:

When shoppers earn 100 points at Albertsons stores, they receive a 10-cent-off-per-gallon Gas Reward redeemable at participating Chevron stations.

Chevron Products Co., a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., is continuing to expand its joint gas rewards program with Albertsons Cos. LLC.

The program now includes the addition of Albertsons in El Paso, Texas, along with Las Cruces and Silver City, N.M.

Chevron also recently announced the expansion of the program to Albertsons stores in Arizona.

The expansion of the program helps to maximize value and savings for Albertsons shoppers, as well as Chevron and Texaco customers, through the combination of quality, convenience and rewards.

Customers can register for the program either at Albertsons.com/Rewards or by downloading the Albertsons app on either their Android or iOS devices.

Under the Gas Rewards program, for every 100 points earned by shopping at El Paso, Las Cruces and Silver City Albertsons stores, customers receive a 10-cent-off-per-gallon Gas Reward redeemable at participating Chevron and Texaco stations, up to a maximum discount of $1 off per gallon in a single fill-up. Customers earn Reward Points every time they use their registered phone number while shopping at local Albertsons stores.

Customers can also choose to use their earned Rewards on select grocery offer items at participating Albertsons stores.