Thinking Ads on Tap at NACS

Effective advertising strategies can enable convenience retailers to get their message across.

As convenience retailers become savvier in promoting their brands with advertisement, the ability if their ads are having the desired effect is a separate issue all together.

That issue was the focal point of an education session Oct 19 at the NACS Show 2017 in Chicago.

“Thinking Strategically About Advertising” provided attendees a perspective and approach for evaluating advertising to avoid all-too-common mistakes.

Ernie Harker, director of marketing at Maverik Inc. in Salt Lake City, Utah was joined by Derek Rucker, professor of entrepreneurial studies at Northwestern University to examine some of the pitfalls that can undermine a retail ad campaign.

Harker, who helped create Maverik’s popular Truck Norris series of ads featuring Chuck Norris and the moderator of the session, said while creativity maybe the brainchild, it’s not the sole criteria for determining an ad’s effectiveness.

“Creativity and intelligence are mutually exclusive,” Harker said.

Even before an ad is launched publicly, there are some steps that can be taken to better ensure the retailer is getting the biggest bang for its advertising buck. In the end, one objective should be the ultimate objective.

“I need to make sure my message get through,” said Rucker.

However convenience retailers don’t have to be left to their own devices. Rather, c-stores can employing an advertising plan can use the ADPLAN tool, developed by the Northwestern professor. The ADPLAN tool outlined by Rucker emphasizes the assessment of advertising from a strategic perspective. Retailers can apply the strategic ADPLAN framework to evaluate an ad’s ability to build its brand against six critical criteria: Attention, Distinction, Positioning, Linkage, Amplification and Net Equity. Further explained, the tool examines:

Attention. Does the ad engage the audience?

Distinction. Is the execution unique in delivery?

Positioning. Is it an appropriate category? Is there a strong benefit?

Linkage. Will brand and benefit be remembered?

Amplification. Are thoughts of target favorable?

Net Equity. Does the ad fit with the brand heritage?

To further ensure they are eliminating missteps, Harker advises that retailers should use a focus group to examine each of these criteria to before the ad launch.

NACS 2017 concludes today.