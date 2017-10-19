CITGO Fuels Literacy During National ‘Read for the Record’ Campaign

:

Day-long national celebration includes visits to more than 25 elementary schools across 12 states.

In partnership with Jumpstart’s annual Read for the Record campaign, CITGO Petroleum Corp. is participating in a day-long celebration across 12 states on Oct. 19 to spread the joy of reading and help achieve a new reading record.

Throughout the day, CITGO representatives and Miss America 2017-2018 State Titleholders will visit 25 elementary schools in the Central and Southern U.S. to read aloud the Read for the Record campaign book, Quackers by Liz Wong. Following the read aloud, new books will also be distributed to each student courtesy of CITGO partner, Bess the Book Bus, a mobile literacy outreach program that travels nationwide distributing free books to children in underserved communities.

“Together with CITGO, we are excited to distribute books and a love of literacy to approximately 4,000 students during this year’s Read for the Record campaign,” said Jenn Frances, founder of Bess the Book Bus. “There is truly nothing better than helping a child feel pride and joy in owning a book, and I look forward to continuing to spread this to other communities with the help of CITGO as the Book Bus continues to tour the rest of this year.”

The Read for the Record campaign will include visits to schools in 12 states where CITGO stations are located, including Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin. The events will all take place simultaneously on Oct.19 to break a record for reading the same book at the same time.

“The Read for the Record initiative is an incredible way that CITGO is helping to fuel education throughout our local communities,” said Alan Flagg, CITGO Assistant Vice President of Supply and Marketing. “In partnering with Bess the Book Bus and each participating state’s Miss America titleholder, we are empowering today’s youth and teaching them about the enjoyment and importance of reading every day.”