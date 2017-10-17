Yesway Acquisition of Mad Max Falls Through

:

The acquisition of nine Mad Max Convenience Stores by Yesway will not be completed, CSD has learned.

Steve Magestro, co-owner and president of Mad Max Convenience Stores, based in West Bend, Wis., has told CSD that the acquisition of Mad Max by Yesway did not go through as planned.

In August, it was announced that Yesway was planning to purchase nine of the 11 Mad Max Convenience Stores. The sale of Mad Max to Yesway had been expected to close on Oct. 20, 2017.

