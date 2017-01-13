7-Eleven Partners with NEC on New POS System

:

NEC Corporation of America (NEC), a provider and integrator of advanced IT, communications, networking, retail and biometric solutions, will be the new exclusive point-of-sale (POS) provider to 8,600 7-Eleven stores throughout the U.S. and Canada.

NEC will deliver the robust TWINPOS G5100 POS that features a sleek, stylish customer display to run promotions and share information with customers to offer customers a personalized shopping experience.

“We wanted to reach tech-savvy customers with a POS system that would streamline operations and improve customer engagement,” said Raj Kapoor, CIO and senior vice president at 7-Eleven. “Providing an engaging digital in-store experience is something we are investing in for the long-term and NEC has the best POS hardware and software to take us there.”

As a part of the solution, NEC will offer full-service desk and maintenance support for the next five years. Having fully-integrated development and support service will help 7-Eleven provide an engaging customer experience while offering an attractive lower total cost of its POS systems and equipment.

“It is exciting to see our longstanding collaboration with 7-Eleven benefit stores in the U.S.,” said Shin Takahashi, CEO at NEC Corporation of America. “Our retail POS systems bring together the best of NEC technology, reliability and durability to support any store environment for retailers of all types.”