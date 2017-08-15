Rutter’s Gives $60,000 to Pre-K EITC Organizations

:

Helps to fund three charitable organizations in Blair County, Pa.

Rutter’s is continuing its commitment to give back to the local communities its serves.

The York, Pa.-based c-store chain recently donated $60,000 of its Pre-K EITC funding to three different organizations in the Duncansville, Pa. area.

Each of the donations will be used to provide scholarship funding for children. The following organizations received checks during Rutter’s Grand Opening of their Duncansville store:

Penn-Mont Academy received a $25,000 donation. Penn-Mont Academy caters their children’s learning experience to each individual child’s periods of interest.

Second Century Scholarship Fund also received a $25,000 donation. The Second-Century Scholarship Fund is a part of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown and uses donations to assist students attending Catholic Schools in Blair County.

Central Pennsylvania Community Foundation received a donation of $10,000. The Central Pennsylvania Community Foundation uses donations to have over 60 scholarships available to students.

“At Rutter’s, we strive to give back to the local community in as many ways as we can. We are excited to provide scholarship support to children through donations to three well-deserving organizations in a new market that has welcomed us into their community,” said Derek Gaskins, chief customer officer.