Is Amazon Coming for C-Stores?

New Instant Pickup service offers a convenient way to collect the essentials.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, Amazon introduced ‘Instant Pickup,’ which allows Prime customers to order from a list of hundreds of basic supplies—such as non-perishable foods and personal care items—and Amazon devices via the app and collect them from a nearby pickup locker in two minutes flat.

According to CNN Money, Amazon is first rolling the service out to college students via five campus locations in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Columbus, Ohio, Berkeley, California and College Park, Md., with plans to grow to 22 campuses, potentially within a week.

Instant Pickup plans to use the company’s existing network of locker pickup locations. At present, the lockers are already being used for pick up of regular Amazon Prime packages and drop off returns.

The items will be pre-stocked at the locker locations and employees will place the ordered items in the designated locker when an order is placed. Customers will also have the ability to conduct an impulse buy while on site.