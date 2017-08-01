Cumberland Farms Supports Pediatric Care Through Fundraiser

:

Annual Cups for Kids campaign donates five cents per cup of iced coffee or Chill Zone beverage purchased in August at convenience store chain Cumberland Farms.

Cumberland Farms has launched its 6th annual Cups for Kids fundraising campaign, a month-long fundraiser that will benefit pediatric care programs at five regional hospitals throughout the Northeast – including Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

During the entire month of August, five cents from every iced coffee or Chill Zone beverage including HYPERFEEZE (varies by hospital) purchased at participating retail locations will directly benefit pediatric care programs at partnering children’s hospitals.

To kick-off the campaign, Cumberland Farms hosted an event last week at the Museum of Science in Boston, where patients and families from each hospital enjoyed the day exploring the museum before taking an iconic Boston Duck Boat Tour throughout the city.

“We are so excited to kick-off another Cups for Kids campaign,” said Ari Haseotes, CEO of Cumberland Farms. “This initiative is a way for us to give back to the communities we serve and support the local hospitals that continue to help our children live healthy, happy lives. In just five years, we have donated over $520,000 to our children’s hospital partners, and we encourage everyone to stop by their local Cumberland Farms this August so we can continue to support our partner hospitals in the incredible work they do every day.”

In Massachusetts, Cumberland Farms will be partnering with Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center, a full-service children’s hospital in Boston with a mission to improve the lives of children and their families. Throughout the month of August, five cents from every iced coffee purchased at participating retail locations across Massachusetts and Rhode Island will directly benefit pediatric care programs at Tufts MC.

Representing Tufts MC this year is nine-year-old Brodie Rawson of Wilmington, Massachusetts. Brodie was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma in May 2016, and since then has undergone six rounds of in-patient chemotherapy. Although he was released from his in-patient stay last October, Brodie is still followed very closely in the clinic with blood work, frequent PET scans and MRIs. Brodie enjoys spending time playing video games with his brothers and friends, making YouTube videos and four-wheeling.

“We are grateful to be the beneficiary of the Cups for Kids campaign for the fourth consecutive year,” said Rashed Durgham, MD, chief administrative officer and pediatrician-in-chief at Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center. “Funds raised directly support our mission to provide the highest quality of care to our smallest patients and their families.”

Below is a full list of hospitals that are participating in the fundraising initiative, as well as their selected Cumberland Farms beverage for the fundraiser:

Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center – Iced Coffee

Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock – Iced Coffee

Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center – Chill Zone Beverages

Connecticut Children’s Medical Center – Chill Zone Beverages

The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center – Chill Zone Beverages