Sheetz Earns 2017 Chain of the Year Honors

:

With an unsurpassed commitment to foodservice and technology, a world-class distribution model and a total commitment to its vast employee base, Sheetz Inc. embodies the very best the convenience store industry has to offer.

Over the past year, the 550-store chain was recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, a Top 12 Best Places to Work for Women and Top 35 Best Workplaces for Millennials—along with announcing plans to hire 3,400 new employees. By fiscal year 2019, Sheetz has plans to grow to 600 stores. For some chains, that would be a full year. At Sheetz, it was just another day at the office.

Also in the past year, the company initiated dozens of fundraisers aimed at helping kids, such as its partnerships with Special Olympics and the Make-A-Wish foundation. It overhauled its loyalty card program, professed its ongoing commitment to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and expanded community engagement.

For its accomplishments and dedication to convenience retailing, Convenience Store Decisions is proud to name Sheetz as our 2017 Convenience Store Chain of the Year. Sheetz is the 28th Chain of the Year and the first two-time winner. The company first earned top chain honors in 1994. It will be honored on Oct. 18 at The Crystal Gardens at Navy Pier in Chicago.

“We are really proud of this award but this recognition truly belongs to our employees and to the customers who have supported us for the past 65 years,” Sheetz President and CEO Joe Sheetz told me. “We would not be the company we are today without great people and loyal customers.”

Esteemed History

Founded in 1952 in Altoona, Pa., Sheetz is one of the country’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains, with nearly $7 billion in revenue and more than 17,500 employees. The company operates throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Sheetz remains a beacon of innovation that every convenience store chain can admire, at a time when big corporations are trying to gain a larger foothold in the convenience store industry. That is not something that should be overlooked. Family businesses made this industry what it is today and as long as outstanding companies like Sheetz continue to thrive, the convenience store industry will continue to reach new heights.

Bob Sheetz launched Sheetz 65 years ago when he purchased one of his father’s five dairy stores located in Altoona, Pa. In 1961, Bob hired his brother Steve to work part-time at the store.

It was not until 1963 that the second store was opened under the name “Sheetz Kwik Shopper.” In 1969, Steve joined Bob in the business as general manager. The brothers planned to expand at the rate of one store per year with a target of seven stores by 1972. In 1972, the brothers literally doubled the size of the company, expanding to 14 stores. One year later, Sheetz added gasoline pumps and introduced self-serve gasoline to central Pennsylvania.

By 1983, Bob and Steve had opened 100 stores. The following year, Bob retired and handed over the leadership of the company to Steve.

In 1995, Stan Sheetz, Bob’s son, became president and Steve assumed the position of chairman of the Board. Stan led the company through new periods of growth and innovation. Introducing touchscreen ordering, Sheetz Bros. Coffeez, Made-To-Go and Shweetz Bakery products, while redefining the concept of getting quality food at a convenience store.

Continuing the successful transition of family leadership, Joe Sheetz became president and CEO in October 2013.

When your name is over the door, your commitment to excellence remains strong. At Sheetz, this is the core of the company. The fact that a family is at the helm together creates an environment where senior management genuinely cares about its employees and customers.

Please join us in honoring Sheetz as the 2017 convenience store Chain of the Year.