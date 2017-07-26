Wenzel’s Farm Promotes Lane Nelson to National Sales Manager

:

Wenzel’s Farm has promoted Lane Nelson to national sales manager. Nelson joined Wenzel’s Farm in August of 2015.

Wenzel’s Farm is a producer of small batch, hand-crafted and naturally hickory smoked meat snacks.

“We are thrilled to see Lane fill this role,” stated Wenzel’s Farm President Mark Vieth. “Lane’s work ethic, experience in the market, and creativity will help us continue to grow and strengthen our distribution.”

With 20 plus years of consumer goods sales and over 10 years of sales management experience at both the regional and national level, Nelson is ideally suited to help Wenzel’s Farm as it continues to grow its distribution footprint beyond the upper Midwest.

While Wenzel’s Farm has charged Nelson with ambitious growth goals, it has not lost sight of its primary objective. That is to provide quality, hand-crafted, genuinely hardwood smoked, small batch snacks that are made from only the finest cuts of meat.

“It has been an honor to work for a company that takes such pride in the quality of their products,” stated Nelson. “I look forward to helping more people experience the quality and craftsmanship that go into every product we make.”