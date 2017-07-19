Kwik Trip Acquires PDQ Food Stores

:

PDQ Food Stores fits Kwik Trip’s growth strategy for Wisconsin.

Kwik Trip, Inc., based in La Crosse, Wis., is acquiring the assets of PDQ Food Stores. PDQ is an employee-owned company based in Middleton. Its assets include 34 company-operated convenience stores located in southeastern Wisconsin.

This acquisition allows Kwik Trip to expand its presence in a market that is important to its overall retail growth strategy. The PDQ management and employees have built an excellent brand over their 65 years in business and are well known for their excellent customer service and convenience.

In 2015 Kwik Trip celebrated its 50th year of operation. “Our family is committed to owning and growing the company for another 50 years. The PDQ store locations are an excellent fit in our growth strategy for Wisconsin. Additionally, Kwik Trip and our family are committed to providing good-paying jobs for all of our current and future co-workers. With the acquisition of PDQ and future remodel of the PDQ locations we anticipate adding more than 1,000 jobs,” said Mark Zietlow, real estate manager and third generation owner.

Founded in 1965 in Eau Claire, Wis., Kwik Trip, Inc. is one of the largest independently- held convenience store chains in the United States. Today, Kwik Trip owns and operates over 570 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa and employs over 19,000 co-workers. Kwik Trip has annually been named a “Top Workplace” in each of the three states in which it operates. One of the many employee benefits at Kwik Trip is the family’s commitment to share 40% of the company’s pre-tax profits with their co-workers. Kwik Trip continues to grow through its strong focus on food, value-priced commodities, clean facilities and outstanding customer service.

The transaction is scheduled to be completed in early October and is subject to PDQ employee approval and other customary closing conditions. Kwik Trip plans to operate the acquired stores under the existing PDQ banner until planned remodels and reimaging are completed in mid-2018.