Chevron Adds More Cleaning Power in Gasoline

:

Chevron with Techron and Texaco with Techron help clean deposits left by low quality gas.

Chevron Products Co., a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., has announced that Chevron with Techron and Texaco with Techron gasolines now have even more cleaning power in every grade, every gallon.

So, when it comes to build-up clean up, all three grades are better than ever. And, cleaning up deposits left by low quality gas restores lost gas mileage.

Starting July 1, stations began showcasing the message through new point-of-purchase elements including bollards and yard flags. And, TV and video spots are launching later in July to help spread the news.

All gasolines with Techron continue to provide unsurpassed cleaning power to maximize performance and help engines run at their best. No other gasoline works better than Chevron with Techron and Texaco with Techron.

With nearly 8,000 Chevron and Texaco branded stations throughout the U.S. customers have access to even more cleaning power in every grade, every gallon. Chevron will support this announcement with an extensive marketing program to educate and inform customers, showcasing consistent use of imagery and increasing messaging at the forecourt and on perimeter signs, while introducing bollard signs and yard flags for the first time.