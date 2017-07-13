Delivery is one of the most convenient options foodservice operators can offer to address consumers’ needs for convenient meal solutions. And operators have new options available to them when it comes to entering the delivery market, Riggs said. Furthermore, c-store owners no longer need drivers, vehicles and insurance in order to offer their customers a delivery option. Multiple menu aggregators provide this service. Some work with select restaurants only, some charge restaurants a fee to offer their services and others do a mix of both, charging the customer and restaurant. Uber is expanding its foodservice delivery options with the guarantee of lunch and dinner meals delivered in 10 minutes.

If delivery fits your business model and is operationally feasible, now’s the time to consider adding it as an option for customers. It’s one way to stay competitive in a changing foodservice market, Riggs said.