7-Eleven Adds Single-Origin Colombian Coffee

One-third to one-half of 7-Eleven’s coffee lineup now Rainforest Alliance Certified.

7-Eleven is committing to sustainability when it comes to its coffee program.

After introducing two Rainforest Alliance Certified coffees in six months, 7-Eleven Inc. is making its biggest product commitment to sustainability with the switch to a new Rainforest Alliance Certified single-origin Colombian coffee.

Introduced in June, the new brew will replace the Colombian coffee now offered on the hot beverage bar, and is the retailer’s first permanent coffee variety to switch to sustainable sourcing.

With the addition of the certified single-origin Colombian coffee as a permanent offering and other sustainable limited-time varieties in the future, between one-third and one-half of the 7-Eleven coffee lineup will be Rainforest Alliance Certified.

The Rainforest Alliance is an international nonprofit organization that seeks to conserve biodiversity and ensure sustainable livelihoods. Carrying the Rainforest Alliance Certified seal with the little green frog means the 100% Arabica beans for 7-Eleven stores’ new coffee are sourced from coffee growers whose farms are required to meet strict standards designed to protect the environment, conserve wildlife and promote the well-being of local communities.

“7-Eleven shares our belief that everyday actions add up to meaningful impact,” said Alex Morgan, Rainforest Alliance global director of Markets Transformation. “Each cup of sustainably sourced coffee is one that helps protect the environment.”

Last year, 7-Eleven outlined steps to reach measurable corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals to reduce its environmental footprint. The retailer’s CSR mission has three focus areas – people, planet and products. Using 2015 as a baseline, 7-Eleven set goals to reduce its carbon footprint and increase community engagement in the U.S. and Canada.

“We’ve set specific, measurable goals that are good for the business and environment,” said Joe DePinto, 7-Eleven president and CEO “We’ve already taken significant steps to reduce our carbon footprint, and we’re committed to finding even more ways of maximizing energy efficiency and sustainability.”

The “planet pillar” of 7-Eleven’s CSR goals included reducing its energy footprint in stores by 20 percent by 2025. Earlier this year, 7-Eleven signed an agreement with TXU Energy to purchase 100 percent Texas wind energy for 425 Texas stores. The 96-month wind energy agreement starts June 1, 2018. It is expected to reduce 7-Eleven’s carbon footprint by 6.7% while providing significant operating expense savings. The energy to power competitive market 7-Eleven stores will be provided by Texas wind farms.

Environmental issues are especially important to Millennial and Generation Z customers under 35. A 2016 study reported that sustainably sourced coffee is recognized by almost half of Millennials as an important attribute when making their selection. They recognize sustainability as being environmentally-friendly.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility objectives, 7-Eleven will continue to seek out responsibly sourced coffees and other products and packaging with less environmental impact.