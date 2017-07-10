Drew Estate Co-Founder and President Named Keynote Speaker of TPE 2018

:

Educational sessions to focus on building your business as well as specific industry tracks.

With a renewed focus on the premium cigar and pipe tobacco industry, TPE 2018 (Tobacco Plus Expo) is proud to announce Jonathan Drew, Drew Estate co-founder and president as a keynote speaker for this year’s show.

Held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2018, the show offers attendees the opportunity to explore, sample and buy tobacco, vapor, and alternative products and accessories at the start of the New Year.

With Las Vegas as the backdrop, hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of buyers, exclusive show specials, and top-selling products being showcased, TPE 2018 is a fun place to do serious business.

TPE also features an educational track, which offers sessions, speakers, panels and Q&A discussions on a variety of topics supporting the many facets of the tobacco business. Drew will be speaking on Day 1 of the show, as part of these informational sessions. A pioneer in his field, and a successful entrepreneur, Drew will be sharing his experiences from the past 20 years in the cigar industry.

“Jonathan Drew is known as a visionary and entrepreneur within the premium cigar world, and we are thrilled to have him at TPE 2018 as a keynote speaker,” said Ben Stimpson, managing director of Tobacco Media Group (TMG). “His insight into innovation, product creation and building brands is second to none. With all the changes we are seeing within the tobacco industry, this is a great opportunity to learn from someone like Drew, who is at the top of his game.”

“We are excited that Jonathan Drew will be kicking off this year’s TPE show as our keynote speaker,” said Jason Carignan, CMO of Kretek. “He’s a titan in the cigar world to consumers, distributors and retailers alike. His stories are invaluable to those both new and established in the industry, and we think he’ll engage and inspire the TPE audience in ways that will impact their businesses long after the show.”

The educational sessions on the first day of the TPE 2018 show will focus on “Building Your Business,” providing information and ideas for growth in the ever-changing tobacco and tobacco-related industry landscape. The focus for each session will cover different categories of tobacco businesses, offering retailers and manufacturers the opportunity to explore relevant topics and new opportunities for profits within their business.

The second day’s sessions at TPE 2018 will be geared toward specific industry tracks, featuring a focus on FDA Compliance with insight and guidance from Tom Briant, executive director of NATO (National Association of Tobacco Outlets Inc.). Partners of TMG, NATO is an industry trade association that takes a proactive approach to inform members about pending laws and regulations, and has much to offer attendees looking to navigate current legislation.

“We’ve designed the TPE show to really support the entire industry,” said Carignan. “People can come to the show and know that they’re getting interesting info from expert minds, like Jonathan Drew. They’ll find, explore, and buy the best products out there- from the tobacco to vapor to alternative categories, and overall have a great time networking and relaxing in our creative and enjoyable lounge spaces. We truly anticipate TPE 2018 as being the best one yet!”

For more information about attending or exhibiting at TPE 2018, please visit www.tobaccoplusexpo.com.