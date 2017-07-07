7-Eleven To Add Ready-To-Drink Meals

:

Eighteen 7-Eleven stores introduce Soylent product.

Some 18 participating 7-Eleven stores in the Greater Los Angeles area are set to test Rosa Foods’ Soylent ready-to-drink meals, beginning Monday, July 10, 2017.

The 7-Eleven locations currently plan to sell three Soylent flavors: Cacao, Cafe Coffiest and the new Cafe Chai.

“It is exciting that the demand for our breakthrough line of drinkable meals has moved beyond e-commerce,” said Rob Rhinehart, Soylent Founder and CEO. “This new collaboration with 7-Eleven will make Soylent an even better option for customers looking for convenience without sacrificing their health. We are thrilled to be working alongside the talented 7-Eleven team and look forward to building our retail presence nationwide.”

The 7-Eleven deal marks the first step in Soylent’s retail distribution plan. Products will be available at the following 7-Eleven locations in the Greater Los Angeles Area, subject to change:

1100 North La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles

7600 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

5600 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles

5279 West Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles

10834 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles

11656 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

11666 West Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles

3018 West Manchester Blvd., Inglewood

610 South Rampart Blvd., Los Angeles

3450 Overland Ave., Los Angeles

1516 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

630 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

4436 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

5880 West Manchester Avenue, Los Angeles

1519 South Bundy Dr., Los Angeles

2541 South Barrington Ave., Los Angeles

11299 West Washington Blvd., Culver City

11075 West Olympic Blvd., West Los Angeles

“Soylent is a differentiated product for the on-the-go, Millennial. It is a great example of a product that has reached online success in a short period, and we are excited to collaborate with Soylent to bring the drinkable meals to our stores in a single serving,” said Todd McFarland, 7-Eleven senior product director for vault.