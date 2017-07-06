Yesway Introduces “Yesway Rewards” Loyalty Program

:

Guests gain a currency called “Smiles” for each dollar spent on fuel or in-side store merchandise.

Yesway, the rapidly-growing Des Moines, Iowa-based convenience store chain has launched its new, highly anticipated customer loyalty program – Yesway Rewards.

The innovative and proprietary customer loyalty program was developed in collaboration with Paytronix, the industry-leading loyalty technology provider. The program rewards Yesway customers with a friendly and fun currency called “Smiles” for each dollar spent on fuel or in-side store merchandise.

“Smiles” can be redeemed for a wide assortment of merchandise, including free fountain drinks, iced tea, and Yesway branded coffee, free roller grill items and candy, and free Yesway fountain travel mugs, to name a few items. The program will also include the rollout of Yesway’s “Beverage Club,” which rewards any customer who buys five hot or cold beverages with the sixth one free.

As part of the loyalty program launch, Yesway has partnered with Coca-Cola to provide Yesway loyalty customers with a terrific summer beverage reward where they can purchase any six 20-ounce Coke products and get their seventh for free.

Customers will earn additional “Smiles” simply by registering for the program. As part of the “Surprise & Delight” program, customers will receive other bonus “Smiles” throughout the year including on their birthday. Customers can get a loyalty card at any Yesway store, or by downloading the free Yesway Rewards app, available for iPhone and Android, by visiting www.Yesway.com/rewards on their mobile browser.

“We’re thrilled to now offer our customers even more reasons to shop at Yesway stores with our new Yesway Rewards customer loyalty program,” said Darrin Samaha, vice president and brand manager for Yesway. “It is so easy to use, either with the card or our new loyalty app. We designed this program specifically to give our customers more of the items they want, when they want them, and also to give us a unique way to get to know our customers at a deeper level and most importantly, to thank them for their loyalty to our brand.”

For a limited time, Yesway is offering an extra special reward in celebration of the Yesway Rewards Loyalty Program launch – a discount of $.10/gallon of gas (limit 20 gallons) on the next visit after signing up for the Yesway Rewards program.

To support the program launch, Yesway team members will spend part of the summer on a multi-city “Yesway Block Party” tour, visiting select Yesway locations and treating customers to fun-filled activities, giveaways, music, and food sampling. They will also be on hand to assist customers with signing up for the program.

The six-week “Yesway Block Party Tour” begins on July 7 and includes the following stops:

HARLAN, IOWA:

Friday, July 7: 2111 23rd St.; 4-7pm

Saturday, July 8: 618 Durant St.; 10am-1pm

OTTUMWA, IOWA:

Friday, July 14: 2508 N Court St.; 4-7pm

Saturday, July 15: 2508 N Court St.; 10am-1pm

MASON CITY, IOWA:

Friday, July 21: 1920 S Federal Ave.; 4-7pm

Saturday, July 22: 1920 S Federal Ave.; 10am-1pm

FORT DODGE/WEBSTER CITY, IOWA

Friday, July 28: 115 N 22nd St, Fort Dodge; 4-7pm

Saturday, July 29: 1102 2nd St, Webster City; 10am-1pm

STORY CITY/WATERLOO, IOWA

Friday, Aug. 4: 527 Park Ave., Story City; 4-7pm

Saturday, August 5th: 117 E San Marnan Dr., Waterloo; 10am-1pm

HUTCHINSON, KANSAS:

Friday, Aug. 11: 901 E 11th Ave.; 4-7pm

Saturday, Aug. 12: 1630 E 30th Ave.; 10am-1pm