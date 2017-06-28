VERC Enterprises Introduces Mayflower Provisions

:

Renames Mayflower Food & Spirits following acquisition, looks to grow offering.

VERC Enterprises has announced a new name for its most recent acquisition at 164 South Street in Plymouth, Mass. Mayflower Food & Spirits will now be called Mayflower Provisions.

New ownership, new equipment, expanded offerings and now a new name! For the past 40 years, Mayflower Food & Spirits has been the “go to” for prepared meals, a deli, which includes homemade roast beef and turkey, and for homemade pastries and more. It will continue that tradition and some new ones as the newly-named Mayflower Provisions, which VERC Enterprises felt better reflected everything the store offers.

VERC Enterprises, is a convenience store and Mobil/Gulf gasoline operator with locations throughout eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire. VERC will continue its tradition of hiring individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, which it has done throughout its network of stores, and has already hired two such individuals for Provisions.

Leo Vercollone, president/CEO of VERC Enterprises, and a lifelong South Shore resident, worked with branding firm, Scribendi Digital Advertising, to assist with a developing a new name and logo. Vercollone said that the name Provisions was selected to appeal to a wider audience and to better reflect the scope of services and products that Mayflower Provisions offers.

In addition to fresh hot meals, sandwiches, a butcher shop, bakery and produce, and a selection of wine, beer and spirits, Mayflower Provisions offers a wide range of grocery and specialty items, and includes a Mobil gasoline outlet.

Vercollone said, “VERC Enterprises has had a strong presence in Plymouth as well as the surrounding South Shore communities and we’re delighted to add Provisions to our VERC family.” He said, “This business has been a mainstay of Plymouth for many years, and in fact we may modify some of our other locations to add some of the services that Mayflower Provisions now offers.”

The Mayflower Provisions staff of 32 employees, includes Chef Tony Andrews who is well recognized for his savory creations, as well as Carol Wall, the baker, and Curt Carafoli, the store’s butcher.

Open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, Mayflower Provisions has undergone several upgrades since under new ownership. While new equipment, refrigeration units and a customer transaction counter are now in place, the homey feel that has been a hallmark of the Plymouth establishment remains.

“Over the past few months we have welcomed both former and new customers and look forward to expanding our clientele even more,” said Vercollone. “The Plymouth area is a real draw for young families who want to establish roots; we hope that Mayflower Provisions, with its many conventional and unique offerings continues to be that “go to” place for future generations.”

A Grand Opening ceremony is planned for later in the year.