Cumberland Farms Honors Scholarship Winners for 11th Year

This year Cumberland Farms has awarded $130,000 in “Believe & Achieve” Scholarships to 48 students.

For the 11th consecutive year, 130 talented high school seniors have been awarded $1,000 “Believe & Achieve” Scholarships by convenience store chain Cumberland Farms.

Cumberland Farms has provided over $1.1 million in critical financial assistance to more than 1,100 bright, ambitious young students since launching the scholarship over a decade ago, helping them pursue their dreams of achieving a college education.

As part of Cumberland Farms’ commitment to nurturing the future of young people, the “Believe & Achieve” program provides $1,000 scholarships annually to 130 eligible graduating high school seniors across its service area. This year Cumberland Farms has awarded $130,000 in “Believe & Achieve” Scholarships to 48 students in Massachusetts, 24 in Florida, 11 in New York, 13 in New Hampshire, 12 in Connecticut, five in Maine, eight in New Jersey/Pennsylvania, six in Vermont, and three in Rhode Island.

Additionally, recognized as this year’s Haseotes Scholar is Jessica Boutchie of Danvers, Mass. Named for the founders of the company, the Haseotes Scholar Award is presented to the student who best exemplifies Cumberland Farms’ core values of hard work, achievement and commitment to the community.

“I am honored to be named a ‘Believe & Achieve’ Scholarship winner, and also be recognized as the Haseotes Scholar. I’m so grateful to Cumberland Farms for the help they’ve provided in making my dream of attending college come true,” said Boutchie, who will be entering Harvard University this fall. “On behalf of all this year’s ‘Believe & Achieve’ Scholarship recipients, I’d like to say thank you for making a difference in our lives and for caring about us and our communities.”

“Giving back to the communities we serve is a critical part of our company mission, and we are dedicated to helping hard-working and ambitious young people achieve their goals,” said Ari Haseotes, CEO of Cumberland Farms. “We’re inspired by these deserving young men and women, and are extremely proud to be able to make a difference in their lives.”

Previous “Believe & Achieve” Scholarship recipients from Cumberland Farms’ service area have attended a wide range of colleges and universities, including Harvard University, Yale, Cornell, Johns Hopkins, Purdue, University of Massachusetts, Clemson, Florida State, University of Michigan, Princeton, University of Florida, Rochester Institute of Technology, New York University, University of Miami, and more.

The program is open to students entering a full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited college, university or vocational-technical school in the fall of 2017 who live within 30 miles of any Cumberland Farms store. Scholarships are awarded based on a student’s academic performance and financial need, as well as involvement in extracurricular activities such as community service and athletics. The application process for next year’s scholarship program will open in October 2017.

Since formalizing its Corporate Giving Program eleven years ago, Cumberland Farms has donated millions of dollars in cash and products to causes that directly benefit thousands of young people through scholarships, direct-to-school programs, youth sports, local fundraising and more.