Record 44.2 Million Americans To Travel Over July 4 Weekend

National average gas price is four cents cheaper over last year and a contributing factor to the increase in travelers on the roads.

This July 4, Americans are expected to travel in record numbers.

AAA reported that a record-breaking 44.2 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home. With 1.25 million more travelers than last year, 2017 will be marked as the most traveled Independence Day holiday weekend ever.

“Combined, strong employment, rising incomes and higher consumer confidence bode well for the travel industry, in particular this Independence Day weekend,” said Bill Sutherland, AAA senior vice president, Travel and Publishing. “A historic 44.2 million Americans will travel to celebrate our nation’s freedom this year, adding to an already bustling summer travel season.”

The Independence Day holiday travel period is defined as Friday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 4.

By the Numbers: Independence Day Travel Forecast

Overall, 44.2 million travelers are expected to travel this Independence Day, a 2.9% increase over 2016.

37.5 million Americans will drive to their destinations, an increase of 2.9% over last year.

3.44 million people are taking to the skies this Independence Day, increasing air travel by 4.6% over last year.

3.27 million travelers, an increase of 1.4% from 2016, will look to other modes of transportation, including cruises, trains and buses.

Gas Prices Down Year Over Year

The national average gas price is four cents cheaper than this same time last year and a contributing factor to the increase in travelers on the roads this Independence Day. With today’s national average price for a gallon of gas at $2.28, prices remain historically low for the summer travel season. However, consumers may see prices increase, albeit by pennies, closer to the holiday weekend, similar to the Memorial Day gas price trend.

Travelers can expect lower prices for airfares and car rentals this Independence Day weekend. According to AAA’s Leisure Travel Index, average airfares for the top 40 domestic flight routes will be 10% lower this year, with an average round trip ticket landing at $186. Daily car rental rates will average $65, which is 14% less than last Independence Day. Hotel costs are the same as last year, with the average AAA Three Diamond Rated hotel costing $185 per night.

AAA expects to rescue more than 338,000 motorists this Independence Day weekend, with the primary reasons being lockouts, flat tires and battery-related issues. AAA recommends motorists take their vehicle to a trusted repair facility to perform any needed maintenance before heading out. Oil changes, fluid level checks, battery tests and tire inspections go a long way toward reducing the chances of a breakdown.

Top Destinations

With new attractions debuting at popular theme parks, Orlando claims the No. 1 spot on the list of most-visited locales for 2017 summer travel based on AAA’s summer travel bookings:

Orlando, Fla.

Vancouver, Canada

Cancun, Mexico

Seattle

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Honolulu, Hawaii

Anaheim, Calif.

Anchorage, Alaska

Las Vegas, Nevada

Montego Bay, Jamaica