Motiva Introduces 76 “Crest” Brand Image

Site marks first of four stations to be converted to new 76 brand image in Greater New York market

Motiva announced the grand opening of the first 76 branded station using the new 76 “Crest” image and legacy color palette of orange and blue in the Greater New York market.

As the first Motiva-supplied 76 station along the East Coast to use the new 76 image and color scheme, the Island Park site signifies the start of Motiva’s aggressive growth plan to supply 76 stations throughout its territory of 26 Gulf and East Coast states.

“Supporting the Island Park grand opening is part of Motiva’s wide-ranging marketing plan for the 76 brand. This site is the first of four stations that will be converted to the new 76 brand image in the Greater New York market in the upcoming months,” said Bill Spurgeon, Motiva vice president of fuels sales and marketing. “Offering the 76 brand gives our wholesalers, like Jericho Wholesale, the ability to sell another great fuel supplied by Motiva in their neighborhoods.”

Working with Jericho Wholesale LLC, Motiva hosted the grand opening on June 16-17, which included 76 cents per gallon regular unleaded fuel for the first 100 cars. In addition to turning back time for loyal 76 customers with the discounted fuel offer, consumers played games for a chance to win gas cards, state fair tickets, family fun packs to Adventure Land on Long Island and many more prizes during the two-day celebration.

“We are excited about our new 76 stations,” said Adam Wolf, operating officer of Jericho Wholesale. “The new image looks great, and there was a lot of excitement and momentum behind the grand opening that drove consumers to stop into the station to see what was going on.”

Motiva officially launched its multi-channel marketing program to support its new 76-branded wholesalers in January 2017, bringing a localized marketing approach through targeted media buys, sponsorships and on-site retail activation support, such as the Island Park grand opening.

In addition to its focus on the East Coast, Motiva’s 76 brand-awareness efforts have begun in Houston with its sponsorship of the Houston Dynamo soccer team. The sponsorship includes media (billboards, social, digital and radio); in-game activations with the team; and branding at and around the stadium. Motiva’s localized marketing efforts, in partnership with its wholesalers, will continue to increase as the additional 76 stations open in several new markets this summer.