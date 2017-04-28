Sodapalooza Kicks Off At RaceTrac

:

Bottomless summer free refills start May 3 and continue until the end of July at RaceTrac Petroleum.

Sodapalooza is back once again at RaceTrac, bringing c-store shoppers free refills on unlimited fountain and NumbSkull frozen drinks all summer long.

Starting May 3, customers can head over to any RaceTrac to purchase a 2017 Sodapalooza cup and experience endless ways to cool down in the summer heat. The limited-time-only cups are available at any RaceTrac location for just $11.99 and are the ticket to enjoying FREE refills of fountain and frozen beverages through July 31.

Want to jump on the fast track and enjoy FreeFills now? RaceTrac Rewards members, social media followers and RaceTrac Insiders can visit RaceTrac during VIP Week (April 26 – May 2) to get their hands on a Sodapalooza cup a week early. Want to make the deal even sweeter? Download the free RaceTrac Rewards app on any iOS or Android phone to receive a coupon for $2 off a Sodapalooza cup purchase. That means only $9.99 for unlimited FreeFills – seriously!

To help you make the most of your summer, each Sodapalooza cup also includes between $30 and $150 in exclusive coupons, depending on your location, for RaceTrac food and fun experiences unique to your area.

“Sodapalooza at RaceTrac is the official kick off to summer for our loyal TracFanatics and we’re excited to celebrate again this year,” said Melanie Isbill, executive director of marketing at RaceTrac. “With the infamous southern heat already on its way, our guests are looking forward to staying cool the best way possible – with Sodapalooza and FreeFills all summer long.”

Download the free RaceTrac Rewards app via any iOS or Android phone by following instructions on the App Store or Google Play. For more information on Sodapalooza and other RaceTrac initiatives, follow RaceTrac on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and visit RaceTrac.com to become a RaceTrac Insider and get Sodapalooza news straight to your inbox, as well as giveaways and coupons throughout the year.