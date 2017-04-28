Cumberland Farms Certified as Great Place To Work

:

Employees rate Cumberland Farms as a superior work place in an anonymous survey.

Cumberland Farms Inc. has been certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work.

The designation is based on extensive ratings provided by its team members in anonymous surveys. A summary of these ratings can be found at http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/cumberland-farms-inc.

“Beyond providing competitive pay and extensive benefits, we at Cumberland Farms want our team members to find fulfillment, growth, and enjoyment at work,” said Ari Haseotes, CEO of Cumberland Farms. “We are dedicated to delivering the friendliest, cleanest, and most convenient customer experience, by first creating a positive work environment – and The Great Place to Work Certification Program is an integral tool that will help us achieve that goal.”

Cumberland Farms offers its team members a number of perks and programs, including free beverages throughout the workday and an additional discount on gas when team members use SmartPay, its fuel discount and loyalty program. The company is often praised for its tuition reimbursement, which offers full time team members the eligibility to receive over $5,250 annually ($2,625 for part-time team members) – as well as its healthcare coverage, which requires just 30 hours per week for part-time team members to qualify for insurance.

In addition, Cumberland Farms was recognized by the Obama administration for its use of technology in engaging and connecting team members to leadership through its Farm Feed Team Member App.

“We applaud Cumberland Farms, Inc. for seeking certification and releasing its team members’ feedback,” said Kim Peters, executive vice president of Great Place to Work’s Certification Program. “These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own team members’ trust and create a great workplace – critical metrics that anyone considering working for or doing business with Cumberland Farms Inc. should take into account as an indicator of high performance.”

“According to our study, 84% of Cumberland Farms, Inc. team members say it is a great workplace,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Great Place to Work Certification & List Production.

Cumberland Farms, Inc. team members completed 5292 surveys, resulting in a 90% confidence level and a margin error of ± 0.63.