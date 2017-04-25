Young Executives Organization (YEO) Partners with Habitat for Humanity

:

The convenience store industry’s next-generation leaders will come together May 23 to help build a home for a needy family in Provo, Utah.

Developing a solid foundation for young executives is one of the corner stones of the National Advisory Group’s (NAG) Young Executives Organization (YEO). Now these next-generation leaders will join forces to build a foundation for a family in Provo, Utah.

YEO is proud to join forces with Habitat for Humanity on May 23, just prior to the 4th Annual YEO Roundtable at Maverik in Salt Lake City. YEO members will travel south to participate in a team-building exercise that will include working a full day at a Habitat for Humanity construction site. The home will be for the Harter family and is scheduled for completion in early June.

“Our YEO members are the convenience store industry’s next generation of leaders. I am very proud that they are displaying their leadership skills and initiative outside of the c-store business for such a worthy cause,” said John Lofstock, executive director of NAG. “This is volunteer opportunity, but the response to participate has been extraordinary.”

The goal of Habitat is to eliminate poverty housing and homelessness by working in partnership with people in need. Using volunteer labor and donated funds and materials, Habitat builds or rehabilitates simple, decent houses and sells them to low-income families at cost, but with no interest added.

Habitat is not a giveaway program, but a joint venture in which those who benefit from the housing ministry are involved in the work at various levels. They help with the construction of their own home, as well as the houses of their neighbors.

Shaping Tomorrow’s Leaders

YEO is extremely focused on bringing great young talent together and giving them a platform to discuss the successes and struggles facing next-generation leaders.

“NAG’s YEO is extremely focused on bringing great young talent together from across the country and giving them a platform to discuss the successes and struggles facing next-generation leaders throughout the convenience store and petroleum industry,” said Jared Sturtevant, YEO board chairman and supervisor of digital marketing for CST Brands.

Save the date May 24-25 for the Fourth Annual YEO Roundtable to be hosted by Maverik Stores at its new state-of-the-art Base Camp in Salt Lake City. In addition to networking and a firsthand tour of Base Camp, Maverik’s test kitchen, training facilities and convenience stores, YEO’s will hear how the chain nurtures its outstanding retail culture, communicates with customers through its industry-leading loyalty program, tackles foodservice, staffing and developing its convenience store operations.

In addition to hearing from Maverik’s retail leaders, Lisa Stewart, president of Impact 21, will conduct a session on Transitioning the Family Business.

The roundtable, sponsored by Altria, Apter Industries, PDI and RJ Reynolds, is free to attend for NAG and YEO members.

“YEO is extremely proud to be partnering with Maverik to learn more about how a great convenience store chain has created a world-class retail culture,” Lofstock said. “Following up on the successful roundtables we’ve had at Family Express and RaceTrac Petroleum, I’m sure our members will have a wonderful experience that will help them grow personally and professionally.”

Visit www.nagconvenience.com/maverikroundtable to see the full roundtable agenda and registration information. If you have any questions about NAG, YEO or membership, please contact NAG Executive Director John Lofstock at jlofstock@csdecisions.com.