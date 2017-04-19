West Virginia C-stores Fight Against Skimmers

:

With help from local police, c-stores are working to find and remove any skimmers placed by thieves.

Convenience stores in West Virginia are waging a war against skimmers.

West Virginia MetroNews reported that West Virginia Oil Marketers and Grocers Association is working with law enforcement and the state Division of Labor to find and remove skimmers from c-stores and gas stations in order to help protect customer card data.

The Division of Labor found 10 skimmers at businesses across the state since December 2016.