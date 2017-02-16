Speedway Raises $10.9 Million for Children’s Miracle Network

:

2016 marks the c-store chain’s 25th year as a partner with Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

Through generous donations from customers, vendor partners and employees, Speedway LLC raised a remarkable $10.9 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in 2016.

With this year’s total, Speedway crosses the $90 million mark of funds raised since 1991 for local children’s hospitals.

“It was a remarkable 25th year as a partner of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals,” said Speedway President Tony Kenney. “The commitment of our associates, customers and vendor partners and their dedication to making an impact on the health of kids in our communities is truly inspiring.”

A corporate partner of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals since 1991, Speedway has raised more than $90 million for the charity through a variety of initiatives. The majority of funds are raised through a yearlong canister campaign in all stores. Also on an annual basis, Speedway hosts one of the largest golf fundraising tournaments benefitting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. To raise awareness, Speedway also has a Miracle Children Program, where patients from locally supported hospitals are able to share their stories. The firsthand stories bring a personal touch and highlight the importance of the donations to fund critical treatments and services.

“Speedway celebrated its 25th year of fundraising with us and what a year it was,” said John Lauck, president and CEO, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “We are in awe of Speedway’s level of commitment to supporting children’s hospitals in its communities and reaching $90 million in contributions for sick and injured kids. It is partners like this that allow us to provide more valuable resources to our hospitals.”

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that treat more than 10 million kids each year. A donation made at a local Speedway directly supports the member hospital serving that community.

Speedway, headquartered in Enon, Ohio, is the nation’s second largest company-owned and -operated convenience store chain with approximately 2,730 stores located in 21 states.