Parker’s Welcomes New District Manager

Troy Krout brings more than 20 years of retail experience to his new role at Parker’s convenience stores.

Parker’s convenience stores recently hired retail industry veteran Troy Krout as district manger. In his new position, Krout is responsible for overseeing daily operations at Parker’s stores in coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry.

Krout brings more than 20 years of retail experience to his position and excels at managing multi-unit operations. Before joining Parker’s, he served as district manager at Sheetz Inc. in Altoona, Pa., where he oversaw the operation of 15 convenience stores and opened 25 locations in eastern Pennsylvania.

Over the course of his career, he also worked as a district manager for Five Guys in York, Pa.; Store Manager at Weis Market in Sunbury, Pa.; and district manager at Burger King in Harrisburg, Pa.

“Troy’s unwavering dedication to customer service and remarkable experience managing complex retail operations make him an ideal district manager at Parker’s,” said Greg Parker, president and CEO of Parker’s. “He is a valuable addition to the Parker’s team.”

Originally from Red Lion, Pa., Krout served as a Lance Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years and earned numerous awards for his military service. He currently resides in Savannah, Ga..

Parker’s has been ranked on Inc.’s elite list of the top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for four consecutive years. The company currently operates 46 convenience stores across the region and employs 825 individuals throughout Georgia and South Carolina. Parker’s completes more than 110,000 transactions daily and recently celebrated its 40th anniversary.