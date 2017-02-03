Chevron Expands Loyalty Program to Southern California

:

Partnership with Albertsons helps grocery shoppers gain gas rewards at Chevron and Texaco.

Albertsons Cos. LLC and Chevron Products Co., a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., are expanding their popular Gas Rewards program to even more customers with the addition of Albertsons in Southern California.

The expansion of the Gas Rewards program, already in place for Vons, helps to maximize value and savings for both Albertsons and Vons shoppers, as well as Chevron and Texaco customers, through the combination of quality, convenience and rewards. The expansion rolled out to Southern California on Feb. 3.

Customers can register for the program either at Albertsons.com or by downloading the Albertsons app on either their Android or iOS devices.

Under the Gas Rewards program, for every 100 Reward Points earned by shopping at Southern California Albertsons and Vons stores, customers receive a 10 cent-per-gallon Gas Reward redeemable at participating Chevron and Texaco stations.

Customers earn Reward Points every time they use their registered phone number while shopping at local Vons and Albertsons stores. See the Reward Points Program Terms and Conditions at Albertsons.com or in stores for complete details.

With more than 1,200 of Albertsons Companies’ 2,300 stores offering the program to shoppers and more than 3,500 Chevron and Texaco branded stations currently participating in the program, grocery shopping and saving at the pump are now even more convenient.