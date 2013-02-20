Tri Star Announces Details On 22 Properties For Sale

:

Most of the sites for sale are located in the Greater Nashville market.

Tri Star Energy LLC of Nashville, Tenn. announced yesterday that it is conducting a strategic divestiture of 22 convenience stores and retail gasoline outlets and three parcels of undeveloped land in Tennessee. Today, the location of the sites for sale were announced by NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC (NRC).

The convenience stores to be sold include a diverse mix of company-operated and consignment sites. The stores are located in Camden, Centerville, Clarksville, Fayetteville, Goodlettsville, Hartsville, Hendersonville (2), Hermitage, La Vergne, Lebanon (2), Lewisburg, Mount Juliet, Nashville (4), Old Hickory, Pulaski, Tullahoma and Winchester.

The locations and business interests will be sold through NRC’s sealed bid sale process in a “buy one, some or all” format.

Site-specific information, as well as general sale information and sale terms and conditions, are available at www.NRC.com/1303 or by calling NRC Customer Service at (800) 747-3342, extension 1303. Bids will be due on April 9, 2013.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Nashville, Tri Star distributes petroleum products in middle Tennessee and operates retail gasoline outlets and convenience stores in Tennessee and Kentucky. The sites being divested are scattered throughout the company’s operating territory, the bulk of which are located in the Greater Nashville market. Gasoline brands of the sites include Shell, Exxon and BP. Sites will be sold with or without supply.

Of the 22 operating stores in the package, six are currently company-operated and 16 are consignment sites. A total of 19 sites are fee properties, another two are leasehold properties and one is a combination fee and leasehold property. In addition to those 22 stores, the sale portfolio includes three vacant parcels, all of which are fee properties. Vacant parcels range in size from 1.8 to 15.7 acres, and are located in Arrington and Hendersonville (2).