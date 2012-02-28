Ricker Oil Launches Rewards Program

:

Ricker’s Rewards card connects to customers’ checking accounts, so they can use the card like a debit card for discounts on in-store and gasoline purchases.

Ricker Oil Co. is launching a rewards program this week to drive traffic and help customers battle escalating gas prices, the Indianapolis Star reported.

The Ricker’s Rewards loyalty program offers discounts on items such as doughnuts, coffee, fountain drinks and milk, as well as up to 10 cents off per gallon of gas purchased at any of Ricker’s 50 locations statewide.

Customers can enroll by picking up a rewards card at any Ricker’s location and activating the account at RickersRewards.com. To join the rewards program, customers must be at least 18 years old and have a U.S. checking account and an active email address. Rewards members can then use their rewards card like a debit card, since the card is linked to their checking accounts.

Customers can pick up a card anytime and begin enrolling online tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 29.