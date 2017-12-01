Enmarket Completes Acquisition of Clyde’s Markets

:

Plans to rebrand the 35 newly-acquired c-store locations.

Savannah-based Enmarket Stations Inc. is boosting its convenience store reach with a 35-store deal that will bring the company total to 90 operating stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Enmarket will assume operations of Glennville-based Clyde’s Markets, located throughout southeast Georgia, on Dec. 1. The deal includes the purchase of Woodland Oil in Vidalia.

“The addition of Clyde’s team members and locations will greatly enhance our presence in Georgia and will create more density for us in central Georgia,” said Brett Giesick of Enmarket. “The Clyde’s organization and the Woolard family share many of our core values and ethics, as well as a shared passion for taking care of our customers and team members. Strategically, we believe this is a wonderful addition to our portfolio, and are grateful the Woolard family entrusted us with the business they have worked hard to grow over the years.”

Clyde Woolard founded Clyde’s Market in 1969 when he built his first convenience store on Hwy 301 in Glennville. A few years later, he added a second location in Reidsville, which had the only self-service gasoline island in the area, and launched the beginning of a new era in the convenience store industry.

“My dad, Clyde Woolard, started this company in 1969,” said Greg Woolard. “Through his vision, hard work and tutelage, it has grown into what it is today. We are very excited about Enmarket’s investment into our company and we are also very appreciative of our customers for 48 years of patronage. At Clyde’s, we feel that Enmarket will be a great fit for our customers and our community. God has been good to us over these many years, and we are excited to see what he has in store for us in the future. Thanks to all who had a hand it making Clyde’s Market a great company.”

Enmarket, founded as Interstate Stations by Robert Demere in 1963, is part of Savannah-based Colonial Group, Inc. The retailer operates convenience stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Previously known as Enmark, it launched a rebranding initiative in 2015 to better align with its commitment to fresh food and health. The acquisition of 35 Clyde’s Market stores increases Enmarket’s store count by 60 percent.

Both companies are involved with charitable organizations that give back to their local communities.

This past year, Clyde’s Market raised money for, among others, the Muscular Dystrophy Association and St. Jude’s Hospital. For the past nine years, Clyde’s annual golf tournament has supported the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. Additional charities supported by Clyde’s include Joseph Home for Boys, Paul Anderson Youth Home, the Pledger House, the Sunshine House, New Beginnings in Christ, The Glennville Recreation Department, The Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Southern Christian Sports Devotional.

Enmarket held its annual Blood Cancer Awareness Month fundraiser in September for the local Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Over the years, Enmarket’s fund-raising efforts have included America’s Second Harvest Food Bank, the United Way, the Salvation Army, Partnership for a Healthier America, Chatham-Savannah Citizen Advocacy and the YMCA.

Combined, Enmarket and Clyde’s have raised more than $200,000 for charity this year.

In recent years, Enmarket has also sponsored the Savannah River Bridge Run, a popular annual race in which participants run or walk over the Talmadge Bridge to benefit the Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion at St. Joseph’s/Candler hospital. Enmarket also founded and is the ongoing title sponsor of the Encourage Health Series, which features four lunchtime presentations from respected professionals who share insights on nutrition and fitness along with general tips for healthy living. In 2017, the series contributed money to the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, The Living Vine, Savannah Striders and the Savannah Urban Garden Alliance.

“This is a very exciting time to be part of the Enmarket team,” said Giesick. “We have a strategic growth plan for both acquisitions and new to industry locations and are actively pursuing both growth vehicles.”

With the addition of Clyde’s, Enmark becomes the 81st largest convenience store operator in the country.