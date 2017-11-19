Growth Energy Weighs in on Blending Targets

:

“Starch-based ethanol reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 43%,” Growth Energy points out.

Growth Energy applauds Congressman Donald M. Payne, Jr. (NJ-10), Congressman Ruben Gallego (AZ-07), and 16 of their House colleagues for calling on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to increase the blending targets for cellulosic biofuels and biodiesel in the final 2018 Renewable Volume Obligations (RVOs).

“We extend our sincere thanks to champions in Congress who are working hard to ensure that the RFS continues to deliver savings and health benefits to communities in all regions of the country,” Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said.

“Thanks to the RFS and ethanol in our national fuel supply, we are all breathing cleaner air every day. Starch-based ethanol reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 43% compared to conventional gasoline, and advanced biofuels, like cellulosic ethanol, could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 100% or more.

“Increasing the volumes for cellulosic and advanced biofuels is essential to ensure that producers and stakeholders will have the certainty they need to continue to invest in cellulosic technology.”