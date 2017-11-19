7-Eleven Entices Shoppers with ‘$7 Date Night’

:

Dating deal includes pizza, Coca-Cola and a Redbox movie.

7-Eleven is offering an affordable date night solution. Now 7-Eleven customers can take advantage of a limited time deal to get a large hot pizza, Coca-Cola beverage and one-night Redbox movie rental all for less than $7.

The offer runs through the end of the year (Jan. 2, 2018).

The affordable and convenient offer is great for at-home date nights as well as family movie nights, slumber parties, “girls’ night” get-togethers, and action-packed movie marathons.

Here’s how the pizza-and-movie deal adds up at participating 7-Eleven stores:

Purchase a large triple cheese or pepperoni pizza for just $5.55 and receive a pizza box-top coupon good for $1 off a pizza purchase and a code for a free one-night Redbox movie rental that’s good right away.

Pizza lovers can save another $1 when a two-liter bottle of any Coca-Cola beverage is added to the sale of a large pizza. The code can be used at the time of purchase or on a later visit.

A unique Redbox promo code will be attached to the top of 7-Eleven whole pizza boxes while supplies last. The code for a free one-night DVD rental can be entered at any of Redbox’s more than 41,500 U.S. kiosks. The code expiration date is Jan. 14, 2018.

“This is the first time 7-Eleven and Redbox have teamed up for a pizza and movie-night offer,” said Laura Gordon, 7-Eleven vice president of marketing and brand innovation, “and fall is the perfect time for a movie and meal deal. Temperatures drop, it’s getting dark earlier and people are looking for at-home entertainment options. What’s better than large hot pizza, ice cold Coke and a free movie night?”

7-Eleven has hundreds of items to round out the meal and movie evening – side salads, fresh fruit, boneless chicken wings, chicken tenders, fresh-baked cookies and brownies, movie-sized candy and 7-Select flavored popcorn.

“We’re thrilled to offer 7-Eleven customers a free movie night as part of this date night deal,” said Ash Eldifrawi, chief marketing and customer experience officer at Redbox. “You can’t beat a pizza-and-a-movie night combo, whether it’s for date night or an ‘all-about-me’ night.”

The first Redbox kiosks were installed at 7-Eleven stores in 2009, and now there are more than 2,500 Redbox kiosks at participating 7-Eleven stores nationwide.

7-Eleven previously offered free Redbox movie rentals with the purchase of a Big Gulp fountain drink.