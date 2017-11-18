Developer Welcomes Royal Farms to Sparrows Point

:

The Baltimore c-store chain will occupy a portion of the 70-acre retail development, known as The Shoppes at Tradepoint Atlantic

Baltimore-based convenience store chain Royal Farms has signed a long-term lease, becoming the first tenant of Tradepoint Atlantic’s retail component, The Shoppes at Tradepoint Atlantic, a planned retail development comprising more than 70 acres.

The Royal Farms development includes retail gas and diesel fueling, a convenience store and a car wash.

Tradepoint Atlantic is a 3,100-acre multimodal global logistics center encompassing the former Sparrow Point Steel Mill site, formerly operated by Bethlehem Steel Corp during its heyday.

According to stakeholders, Royal Farms chose the 3.7-acre location for its direct access to I-695, proximity to BWI Airport, easy access to over 43,000 households and its adjacency to the newly constructed fulfillment centers.

“We’re extremely proud, as well as excited, to take one of Baltimore’s favorite local brands and partner with a significant part of Baltimore’s history as well as its future as part of our business growth,” said Jeff Bainbridge, director of real estate for Royal Farms, in a prepared statement. “In addition to the symbolic nature of our move to Sparrows Point, we’re eager to benefit from convenient access to thousands of customers on-site at Tradepoint Atlantic, as well as tens of thousands of customers in the immediate area.”

JLL, a professional services and investment management firm, is serving as the exclusive broker for Tradepoint Atlantic.

COMING SOON

“The addition of Royal Farms marries a first-rate operator with a great deal of offerings to the burgeoning tenant development at Tradepoint Atlantic,” said Greg Ferrante, senior vice president of JLL. “The surrounding residential population provides further convenience to the heavily-trafficked I-695 corridor, and we expect Royal Farms to do quite well here.”

Royal Farms will occupy one of the site’s seven free-standing retail pads. It is expected to open in late-2018. Headquartered in Baltimore since 1959, Royal Farms manages a chain of stores stretching throughout more than 180 locations in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.