Kum & Go to Shift Its C-Store Business to McLane

:

Agreement includes distribution services to more than 400 stores located in 11 states.

McLane Company Inc. a leading supply chain services company providing grocery and foodservice supply chain solutions throughout the U.S., announced that Kum & Go L.C. has reached an agreement for McLane to serve as its grocery wholesaler effective in the second quarter of 2018.

“McLane’s commitment to technology and operational excellence will be critical as we work together to develop and implement solutions benefitting our customers and associates,” said Chris Jones, senior vice president of marketing at Kum & Go, in a prepared statement.

Under the multi-year agreement, McLane will begin servicing all Kum & Go stores in early spring of 2018. Kum & Go LC manages and operates more than 400 stores across 11 states.

“Kum & Go is an organization focused on bringing the best product offerings and innovation to its stores so its associates can deliver more than their customers expect. Kum & Go, like McLane, understands the value teamwork brings to the success of a company,” said Tony Frankenberger, president of McLane Grocery. “On behalf of all the teammates of McLane Company, we are honored to be chosen to not only service Kum & Go, but to work hand-in-hand and implement solutions that bring great value to both organizations.”

Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, the chain has since grown to employ more than 5,000 associates in more than 400 stores in Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.