Gulf Oil, GasBuddy Give Away Free Fuel

:

Month-long TANKS-giving event gives customers something extra to be thankful for this November.

Gulf Oil has joined forces with GasBuddy to kick off the holiday driving season by giving away thousands of gallons of free gas to consumers in cities across the Northeast.

Gulf Oil and GasBuddy have come together to surprise drivers who have the free GasBuddy or Gulf Pay app downloaded with up to $20 worth of fuel per vehicle at select Gulf Oil locations. The first event will be held at a Gulf station in the Greater Worcester Area in Massachusetts on Tuesday, Nov. 21, with New Haven, Conn. to follow on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Exact station locations will be revealed the morning of the events via the GasBuddy app and social media channels.

“With a record number of Americans hitting the road for the holidays, we are thrilled to work with GasBuddy to give motorists something extra to be thankful for prior to the biggest drive of the year,” said Nikki Fales, director of marketing for Gulf Oil. “Gulf is committed to helping our customers get to where they need to go quickly and smoothly year-round, which is why we encourage motorists to download the Gulf Pay app to streamline the fueling experience.”

Gulf is a client of GasBuddy Business Pages, a B2B Retailer Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) where Gulf distributors have access to a suite of digital tools and services to help reach more consumers, generate new business, and gain a better understanding of consumer perception and experience.