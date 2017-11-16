Gulf Oil, Discover Extend Gulf Pay Savings

:

About half of all Gulf Pay transactions are from Discover cardholders.

Gulf Oil and Discover Financial Services are extending the successful savings campaign rewarding consumers for downloading the new Gulf Pay app and linking their Discover card as the preferred payment method.

Initially launched on July 15, feedback from app users surrounding the campaign has been overwhelming. Users enjoy the simplicity and convenience of paying for fuel from their mobile phones, as well as savings greater than any other offers or rewards currently in the market.

Gulf Pay has seen tremendous success as a result of the partnership, with close to 50% of all transactions coming from Discover cardholders. In the first four months of its launch, the app has far surpassed initial goals and has generated positive buzz for both Discover and Gulf.

“We have seen thousands of app downloads in the early months of our launch, showing that this partnership provides Northeast drivers with an offer that cannot be ignored,” said Nikki Fales, director of marketing at Gulf Oil. “This extension gives our current users, new users, and Discover cardholders the ability to continue saving on Gulf gasoline throughout the holiday season and into the new year.”

Users automatically save $.15 cents off each gallon of gasoline (up to 20 gallons per visit for a total of 18 visits) simply by downloading the free Gulf Pay app, linking a Discover card within the mobile wallet, and using it as their method of payment. The extended campaign will continue to provide users with exclusive savings through Jan. 15.

The program will continue to be supported through advertising from both Gulf and Discover. The support will come from promotional materials at participating stations, digital and radio advertisements in the New England market, and targeted email and social messaging.

“Discover’s campaign with Gulf Pay has been a positive experience for our cardmembers who have taken advantage of the offer,” said Andrew Hopkins, vice president of portfolio marketing at Discover. “Discover is always looking for new ways to provide valuable rewards and benefits to our cardmembers. This extension, which runs through the holiday season, provides our cardmembers who use the Gulf Pay app even more opportunities to save at the pump.”

The Gulf Pay app launched in both the Apple App and Google Play stores in June and is currently accepted at participating Gulf retail fuel locations throughout select New England and New York markets.