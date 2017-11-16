7-Eleven Introduces New Single-Origin Coffee From Peru

:

For its next exclusive single-origin coffee, 7-Eleven, Inc. headed south to the Cajamarca region of Peru. As with its other single-origin, sustainably sourced coffee, the new brew from Peru is Rainforest Alliance Certified.

Made with 100% Arabica beans, the newest 7-Eleven single-origin coffee has bright citrus notes complimented by vanilla, cinnamon and berry undertones.

To ensure the best quality and freshest taste, the Cajamarca region was selected, in part, for its prime harvest season between August and October. The hand-picked beans were grown in the region high in the Andes Mountains of Peru, known for its small family farms and artisanal farming methods. After harvesting, the fresh crop was authentically roasted to a medium level for a smooth rich taste. Peru is the eighth largest coffee producer in the world and one of the leading growers of certified coffees.

“Todays’ coffee-drinkers are more sophisticated and, in addition to wanting a great-tasting cup of coffee, many also are looking for something extra,” said Raj Kapoor, 7-Eleven senior vice president of fresh food and proprietary beverages. “Millennials, in particular, want coffee crops that are sustainably grown, sourced directly from small farms, and made from single-origin beans rather than blends. Peruvian coffee is one that fits all those criteria, and Cajamarca is considered one of the best coffee-growing regions in the country.”

Many of Peru’s coffee farms are in the foothills of the Andes with processing mills on the Pacific side of the range. The Cajamarca region is in the highlands of the Andes in the northern portion of the country.

This is the third limited-time, single-origin coffee offered at 7-Eleven, the fourth largest coffee retailer in the U.S. The others were from Matagalpa, Nicaragua, and Chiapas, Mexico. Available year-round, the retailer’s popular 100% Colombian coffee is now made with Rainforest Alliance Certified single-origin beans.

The Rainforest Alliance is an international nonprofit organization that seeks to conserve biodiversity and ensure sustainable livelihoods. Carrying the Rainforest Alliance Certified seal with the little green frog means the 100% Arabica beans for 7-Eleven stores’ new coffee are sourced from coffee-growers whose farms are required to meet strict standards designed to protect the environment, conserve wildlife and promote the well-being of local communities.

7-Eleven is working with Conservation International (CI) to set measurable corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals to reduce its environmental footprint. 7-Eleven’s CSR mission has three focus areas – planet, products and people. The retailer is a member of CI’s Business and Sustainability Council, a forum for corporate leaders taking positive environmental actions in their businesses, to explore mutually beneficial ways to further reduce its environmental impact.

As part of its CSR objectives, 7-Eleven will continue to seek out responsibly-sourced coffees and other products and packaging with less environmental impact.

Like all its proprietary beverages sold in a cup, the new single-origin coffee qualifies for 7Rewards, 7-Eleven’s customer loyalty program. Through its mobile app, 7Rewards customers earn a free any-size drink after the purchase of six drink purchases. The 7-Eleven app is available for download in Google Play and the App store.

Peru single-origin coffee from Cajamarca is available for a limited time at participating 7-Eleven stores.