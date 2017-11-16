3D Marketing Technology Comes to Retailers

:

Kiosks will include Provision’s patented and award winning 3D holographic product.

Provision Interactive Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of Provision Holding Inc. has signed an agreement with Coinstar LLC, to integrate Provision’s proprietary 3D holographic display and point-of-sale (POS) coupon platforms into Coinstar’s Exchange kiosks.

With 17,000 locations in major retailers across the U.S., the partnership will enable Coinstar to offer its customers in-store savings on consumer products with coupons offered through the kiosks’ touchscreen system. In addition, the kiosks will include Provision’s patented and award winning 3D holographic product that will project advertiser messages from the top of the structure, creating new revenue opportunities for Coinstar and its retail partners.

“Our partnership provides an incredibly valuable platform for advertisers that want to leverage Coinstar’s footprint at grocers and big-box retailers nationwide to drive increased in-store purchases,” said Provision President and CEO Mark Leonard.

Provision and Coinstar aim to roll out the technology on 300 kiosks before the end of the year.

Leonard continued, “This agreement represents a pivotal milestone for our company and validates the applicability of our technology across new retail settings. We look forward to working with Coinstar to roll out these expanded product offerings to a national customer base, which we view as a transformational growth opportunity for Provision and its shareholders.”

A recent study by Provision found that its 3D Savings Center provided a maximum rate of coupon redemption as high as 44%, which far exceeds the published national average coupon redemption rate of 1-2%.