Turkey Hill Introduces Beer, Wine Sales in Pennsylvania

Looks to expand alcohol sales across Pennsylvania.

Allentown, Pa., Turkey Hill customers have more options now that the c-store chain debuted sales of wine and cold beer at the Turkey Hill Minit Markets store at 726 North 15th street, Allentown, Pa.

The store is Turkey Hill’s first in Pennsylvania to sell beer and wine. Customers will be able to choose from a wide selection of domestic and imported label beers and Pennsylvania Wines.

In addition to beer and wine, the North 15th Street store features Turkey Hill’s full line of foodservice offerings. This includes touchscreen ordering from an extensive menu of freshly prepared items, from burgers and fries to pizza, sandwiches, salads and much more, with the choice of grab-and-go convenience or a leisurely meal in a 30-seat dining area.

Preparations are also under way for beer and wine sales at other select Turkey Hill stores in Pennsylvania.

“We’re excited to launch beer and wine in Allentown and look forward to expanding this offering in other locations soon,” said Kim Hoffert, public relations manager.