Parker’s Convenience Stores Debuts 51st Location in Glennville

Parker’s Convenience Stores has opened its 51st c-store. The newest retail location in Glennville, Ga. at the intersection of Hwy. 144 and Hwy. 301. It marks the first Parker’s in Glennville and the company’s first store in Tattnall County.

“I’m originally from Tattnall County, so opening our newest store in Glennville is particularly meaningful for me,” said Parker’s President and CEO Greg Parker, who was born in Collins, Ga. and attended middle school in Glennville, Ga. “My family lived a few hundred yards away from the new store, so this feels like a homecoming in many ways. We’re thrilled to open a new Parker’s in Glennville and invite area residents to experience the Parker’s difference.”

The new retail store features a full-service Parker’s Kitchen serving fresh, hormone-free and antibiotic-free Southern Fried Chicken Tenders that have never been frozen as well as a full breakfast bar with egg casserole, bacon, sausage, cheese grits and biscuits. Daily specials are also available.

The Glennville store sells high-quality Parker’s gas as well as fountain drinks, freshly brewed tea and lemonade with signature Parker’s Chewy Ice. Customers can also enjoy Bean to Cup Guaranteed Fresh Coffee – where every cup is ground and brewed fresh – as well as 28-degree beer, cell phone accessories and much more. The retail location, which features the most beautiful and spotless restrooms in the industry, is managed and staffed by experienced members of the Parker’s team, all of whom share a commitment to delivering high-quality customer service.

The new Parker’s in Glennville also offers the free Parker’s PumpPal Card, which allows customers to save up to 20 cents a gallon at any Parker’s location. Customers can use the PumpPal card to pay for merchandise inside the store or at the pump.

Parker’s is in the middle of a five-year plan to exceed $1 billion in annual sales and is consistently trending ahead of goals. The company has enjoyed 20-24% revenue growth for 16 consecutive years.

Parker’s currently operates 51 convenience stores across the region and employs nearly 1,000 individuals throughout Georgia and South Carolina.