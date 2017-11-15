NOCO Express Buys Sanborn Convenience Store

:

Prepares to remodel c-store this winter.

NOCO Express is expanding with the acquisition of a new c-store location.

NOCO Express, a family-owned and locally-operated gasoline convenience store chain has acquired the former Bailly’s/Sunoco located at 3821 Lockport Road, at the corner of Shawnee Road, in Sanborn.

NOCO is renovating the 4,250-square-foot store this winter to provide it with an overall update, including expanded fresh grab and go offerings from the company’s signature Nickel City Foods. Dunkin’ Donuts will remain within the store and undergo a minor remodel before the end of the year. The store and fuel pumps will remain open during the renovations.

“This marks our fourth store in Niagara County and we are excited to introduce the Sanborn community to the NOCO Express brand,” said Jim DeFilippis, vice president and general manager, NOCO Express. “Once completed, these renovations and new offerings will provide a fresh new look and more of the products that today’s on-the-go customers expect from their local convenience store.”

Open Mondays thru Fridays, 5:30 a.m. to midnight and Saturdays/Sundays from 6 a.m. to midnight, NOCO retained all 14 employees from the previous store.

The company also operates 39 NOCO Express convenience stores throughout the region.