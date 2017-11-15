Brakebush Brothers Grows into Marquette County

:

Invests $86 million for the expansion of its production facilities.

Brakebush Brothers Inc., a processor of poultry products, is expanding its operations in Marquette County, Wis., to meet the growing demand for its products.

The company expects to create more than 200 jobs and invest $86 million for the expansion of its production facilities in Westfield. Staffing has already begun and a large portion of the project will be ready in December of 2017.

“Our company has been able to grow and compete on a national level for many years. This expansion of our production facility will enable us to provide great tasting Brakebush products to our customers for years to come. The Westfield and surrounding area of Marquette County has been our home since 1925 and the hardworking, dedicated people in this area are the key to our success,” said Carl Brakebush, chairman of the board.

“With more than 1,000 employees, Brakebush Brothers has been a major employer in Marquette County for decades, and I thank the company for its decision to expand its operations in Wisconsin,” said Governor Scott Walker. “With our pro-business policies and dedicated workforce, we are seeing more and more companies opt to expand in our great state. I’m pleased that a company that has been in the region for nearly a century will remain here for years to come.”

Brakebush, a family-owned company that produces more than 200 processed chicken products to restaurants, schools, healthcare facilities, colleges and universities and convenience stores nationwide, is adding a new production line at its Westfield facility. The project will accommodate the company’s current and future growth in existing and emerging markets.

The business was founded in 1925 by brothers Otto and Bill Brakebush, who started with one truck and took livestock and poultry from the Westfield area to major markets in Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago. The company now ships to all 50 states, plus Canada and parts of the Caribbean, and its products have made it to other parts of the world via the U.S. military.

Brakebush is based in Westfield, where its facility is more than 500,000 square feet. It also has operations in Irving, Texas, and Wells, Minn.