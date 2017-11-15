7-Eleven Introduces Chatbot Platform

:

Chatbot marks beginning of 7-Eleven’s digital innovation.

7‑Eleven Inc. is launching a chatbot platform. The 7‑Eleven Bot on Facebook Messenger allows millions of 7‑Eleven fans to engage with the brand from within one of the world’s most popular social channels.

The move is poised to propel the convenience retailing industry into a new era of “conversational commerce.”

The company has a compelling history of innovation, being the first company to sell fresh brewed coffee in to-go cups, operate 24 hours a day, and have a self-serve soda fountain. The retail giant’s culture of innovation only continues to expand, constantly reaching more customers in a way that makes engaging with 7‑Eleven delightful and effortless.

Approximately 1.3 billion people use Messenger each month and 7‑Eleven saw a unique opportunity to reach customers in their online ecosystem by leveraging the Messenger app. The cutting-edge technology is driven by Conversable, a conversational intelligence software platform that leverages automation and machine learning technology.

Here’s how it works: Consumers using Messenger can engage in a conversation with the 7‑Eleven Bot by chatting with 7‑Eleven on Messenger. The chatbot allows customers to engage with 7‑Eleven easily and quickly. Users can sign up for the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform, find a store location near them, learn about the latest discount offers … and so much more, 24/7.

“Today’s digital-savvy consumers expect brands to be present when and where they choose, in an effortless manner, and 7‑Eleven Bot on Messenger allows that to happen,” said Gurmeet Singh, 7‑Eleven chief digital officer. “We are launching a unique loyalty experience for our consumers through an intelligent BOT. Using groundbreaking technology, customers immediately receive a digital card in messenger and can scan to start earning points, check status as well as collect coupons when they choose. Bye-bye physical loyalty cards. This new form of customer experience proves that 7‑Eleven is redefining convenience through digital as well as pioneering a new era of loyalty programs. Our digital team constantly looks for new and innovate ways to surprise and delight our customers.”

This cutting-edge 7‑Eleven Bot on Messenger platform is the latest innovation for the 7‑Eleven Digital team, which is using a wide range of advanced technologies to appeal to the needs of on-the-go, time-starved and digital-reliant consumers, especially those in the Millennial and Gen Z demographics. The company is consistently developing new ways they can delight and surprise customers while researching even better solutions to consumer issues.

The 7Rewards loyalty program has recently expanded to gives members the opportunity to earn and redeem points—including bonus points—while they shop. This is in addition to the original “Buy 6 Cups-Get the 7th Free” 7Rewards offer on any 7‑Eleven proprietary beverages such as coffee, Big Gulp fountain drinks and Slurpee semi-frozen drinks. Digital coupons are also redeemed through the 7Rewards app, which can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play. Customers can earn, participate and get rewarded in more ways than before.

A few of 7‑Eleven’s many other customer-centric innovations: the growing availability of Amazon Lockers for package pickup; expansion of on-demand customer delivery service in 35 cities in collaboration with Postmates; and an alliance with the PayNearMe app to help cash users pay for a variety of bills within a 7‑Eleven store.

Not only will the 7‑Eleven Bot on Messenger improve and advance, but the chatbot is just the beginning of 7‑Eleven’s digital innovation. The retail giant will continue to implement more ground-breaking digital revolutions to enhance the customer experience, solve more problems, and make engagements with 7‑Eleven even more delightful.