Sheetz Family To Receive PA Society Gold Medal

:

Sheetz to be honored at the PA Society’s December black-tie dinner.

The Sheetz family, founders of Sheetz convenience store chain, which was recently awarded Convenience Store Decisions 2017 Convenience Store Chain of the Year, is set to receive the 2017 Pennsylvania Society Gold Medal for Distinguished Achievement on Saturday, Dec. 2, at The Society’s annual dinner in New York City.

The Sheetz family is known to be stalwart champions of community philanthropy.

This year’s Pennsylvania Society dinner will feature a tighter program, more opportunities for networking, and an exciting new venue: the New York Hilton Midtown.

“The Sheetz family is a success story that reflects the best traditions of Pennsylvania and The Pennsylvania Society,” said Roger Richards, Pennsylvania Society President. “From its founding in rural Blair County in 1952, Sheetz has championed industry-leading innovations, from touchscreen technology to the then-revolutionary idea that a convenience store could serve quality food. With more than 500 stores now, they have grown to become one of the largest and most-successful convenience store networks in the nation.”

“Yet they never have forgotten where they came from, giving back generously to the community each step of the way,” said Richards. “All of which makes the Sheetz family the ideal recipient of the Society’s 2017 Gold Medal.”

One of the family’s next-generation executives, Executive Vice President of Operations Travis Sheetz, will accept the award on behalf of the family.

The 2017 dinner will mark an exciting new chapter for The Pennsylvania Society. As its longtime venue, the Waldorf-Astoria, undergoes a multi-year comprehensive renovation, the dinner is moving to the New York Hilton, a Midtown centerpiece that has hosted every US President since JFK.

“We’ll be closer to the Theater District for our guests, with more amenities under roof than we’ve ever had before,” said Pennsylvania Society Executive Director Julien Scranton. “And we’re taking advantage of the opportunity to respond to members’ input on improvements to our dinner. We’re tightening the program. And creating more opportunities for mingling, including a new post-dinner Desserts Reception with live music.”

“Though perhaps this year we should say, dessertz,” added Scranton – a reference to the Sheetz family’s practice of branding many of their food and beverage offerings with a trademark closing “z.”

The Society’s December black-tie dinner is an annual gathering of business and public figures from Pennsylvania and around the world. The Gold Medal for Distinguished Achievement was founded in 1908 in commemoration of the Society’s 10th anniversary. Every year, the Gold Medal is awarded to a prominent person in recognition of leadership, citizenship and contributions to the arts, science, education and industry.

Tickets for the 2017 dinner still may be purchased by calling the Society office at 215-233-2650.