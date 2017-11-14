Cumberland Farms, GasBuddy Announce ‘TANKS-giving’ Giveaway

:

A whopping $3,000 worth of gas to be awarded to GasBuddy app users during Cumberland Farms event.

Cumberland Farms and GasBuddy are partnering to host the first TANKS-giving at the Cumberland Farms located in Plymouth, Mass., where motorists will have the opportunity to receive $20 in free gasoline. During the event, GasBuddy and Cumberland Farms will gift motorists who have the GasBuddy app downloaded on their smartphone up to $20 worth of fuel per vehicle.

When 53 Pilgrims and 90 Native Americans came together in Plymouth, Mass., in 1621 to celebrate the Pilgrims’ first harvest, vehicles didn’t even exist. Three hundred ninety-six years later, Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel holidays with nearly 50 million drivers expected to hit the road.

The Cumberland Farms and GasBuddy TANKS-giving event will take place on Wednesday, Nov.15 from 9 a.m. –11 a.m., or until supplies last. GasBuddy will reveal the exact Cumberland Farms location the morning of the event via the GasBuddy app and on the company’s social media channels.

The event is based on GasBuddy’s successful Tank Takeover series that have taken place in various cities across the United States, including Charlotte, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis and San Diego. Thousands of people have attended each event to receive free fuel, forming lines around the block.

“At Cumberland Farms, we know firsthand how busy the roads can get ahead of Thanksgiving,” said Ari Haseotes, CEO of Cumberland Farms. “As Cumberland Farms originated in New England, Thanksgiving is a holiday close to our heart. We are so grateful for our loyal customers, and there is no better way to thank them than to ease their holiday stress this year with GasBuddy by helping to fill up their tanks before they hit the road. We also encourage our customers to sign up for SmartPay, which saves members 10-cents on every gallon of gas, everyday at all Cumberland Farms locations.

The event kicks off GasBuddy’s national Thanksgiving promotions to provide U.S motorists with free or discounted gasoline across the country in other cities also named Plymouth. On Nov. 15, Pay with GasBuddy users will get an additional one cent discount — on top of their regular Pay with GasBuddy discount — when they fill up in any incorporated U.S. municipality with the legal name Plymouth.